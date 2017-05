Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A Lackawanna County sheriff's deputy is facing a number of charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

Jerome Passariello of Scranton is accused of punching the woman in the head and stomach and trying to strangle her with her shirt while she was driving Sunday night.

The Lackawanna County sheriff says Passariello, who has been a deputy since 2005, is on paid administrative leave.