DANVILLE — One lane of Interstate 80 east near Danville is scheduled to be shut down from 7 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s all part of a $30 million reconstruction project.

Crews plan roadwork on the eastbound lanes between the Danville and Buckhorn exits.

Similar closures are set for this same stretch of 80 east through Thursday in Montour County.

