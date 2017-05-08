× Northumberland County Prothonotary Admits to Theft, DUI

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County prothonotary has resigned after pleading guilty to criminal charges.

Justin Dunkelberger, the Northumberland County prothonotary, admitted to theft Monday morning, and quit his job.

A prothonotary is an elected official who serves as clerk of courts.

Dunkelberger admitted to misappropriation of entrusted property and violating the oath of compliance.

He pleaded guilty to taking $12,000 from the Phil Lockuff Scholarship and Memorial Fund. The fund was named in honor of the late Shikellamy High School wrestling coach.

Dunkelberger was charged in February 2016. Prosecutors alleged that Dunkelberger used the money for his personal gain and to fund his election campaign.

Dunkelberger also admitted to driving drunk in August of 2015.

He was sentenced to three days to six months in jail on the drunk driving charge and three years of probation after that.

Dunkelberger’s term was supposed to be up at the end of this year. He has to pay back what he took, and he cannot run for office again.