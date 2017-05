× Newswatch 16 Honored by Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters

DERRY TOWNSHIP — Some members of the Newswatch 16 team were honored Monday for their excellence in journalism.

Reporters Nikki Krize and Dave Bohman along with photographers, Tom Durant and Lou Romeo, received awards at a luncheon in Hershey hosted by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

Former colleagues Tom Clark and Marisa Burke received the Pennsylvania Broadcasters of the Year award.