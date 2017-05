Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a game one win, Lackawanna could have wrapped up the District K softball Championship with a win over Mercyhurst.

But, after taking a 4-2 lead into bottom of the 7th, the Lady Falcons watched as Mercyhurst tied it with a 2 run 3b, and won it with a walkoff Home Run in the 9th.

The teams will be a decisive game three, Friday at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua, NY.