× Guilty Plea in Sex Trafficking Case

STROUDSBURG — A man pleaded guilty in Monroe County, just moments before his human trafficking trial was set to begin.

Eric Rolle, 24, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested in 2015, accused of forcing several women into prostitution in Monroe and Lehigh Counties and using their heroin addiction to control them.

Officials say this would have been the first human sex trafficking case to go to trial before a jury in Monroe County.

Rolle was immediately sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison.