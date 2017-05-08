FBI, Bomb Squad Search Home for Explosives

Posted 5:32 pm, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:34PM, May 8, 2017

SCRANTON -- The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies are at a home in Scranton after authorities say a man injured himself making his own fireworks.

Investigators responded to the house along the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Scranton's bomb squad, FBI agents, and a hazmat team searched the home because of reports of explosives inside.

Scranton police said it all started when Raymond Jones, 58, of Scranton, showed up at Regional Hospital in Scranton around 2 a.m. with a severe hand injury. He admitted something went wrong while he was making his own fireworks.

According to court papers, Jones was making explosives shaped like frisbees. He said he threw one and it detonated too early.

Jones was transferred to Hershey Medical Center for his injuries.

Scranton police said they found more homemade fireworks and other explosive materials inside his home.

Jones faces arson-related charges and risking a catastrophe.

5 comments