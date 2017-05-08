Cinema in East Stroudsburg Dealing with Another Break-in

EAST STROUDSBURG — It appears someone broke into a cinema in Monroe County for the second time in just a few months.

The Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center in East Stroudsburg posted a photo of the damage to its Facebook page.

Officials with the cinema say someone used a rock to smash through a glass door and then stole the cinema’s donation box.

The cinema, which is a non-profit organization, was also broken into back in February.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the cinema repair the damage and make up the missing money.