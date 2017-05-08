× Camelbeach Gearing Up for Opening Day

POCONO TOWNSHIP — From ski slopes to water slides — it’s that time of year again at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

Camelbeach Water Park is set to open Memorial Day weekend and there’s plenty to do in a short amount of time.

“Well now that we got the snow off the mountain, well most of it, there are still some patches up there. We have really been able to crank through getting everything cleaned up and getting everything turned over from winter to summer. It’s a transition unlike anywhere else in the country and it’s hard to believe we were skiing here about a month ago,” said Dru Brooks, Marketing Director.

Brooks says the transition started in April.

We found crews power washing “The Lazy River” and tending to the wave pool — two big attractions at the park.

A lot of work goes into transitioning Camelback to Camelbeach so this is go-time for employees to ensure that in a little more than two weeks, the pool will be filled, heated and ready to go.

“Everything now is in the cleanup stage. We need to get all the debris from winter out and make it look beautiful. Then in a couple of days, we re-coat our pools and fill them up,” said Brooks.

Down the road from Camelbeach is Barley Creek. Owners of the brewing company are also transitioning to summer. Many can be seen working on the new beer garden.

Trip Ruvane says he’s excited to have the water park open soon. His pub benefits from the foot traffic.

“Camelbeach is really one of the sources for a lot of our guests. So when they drive by Barley Creek, we want to make sure it looks good so they pull in,” said owner Trip Ruvane.

Camelbeach is expected to open to the public on May 27.

