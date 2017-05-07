× T-Rex Planet Comes to Kingston Armory

WILKES-BARRE — T-Rex Planet landed at the 109th Armory in Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

The event featured life-sized animatronic dinosaurs as well as dinosaur skeletons.

Kids could even ride on some of the dinosaurs.

Young paleontologists were able to dig up bones in one area. There was also a “Dino Bounce” house for kids to enjoy.

“I like seeing them move and opening their mouths and closing and moving their wings,” said DeLorean Bell of Larksville.

Organizers say there were activities for people of all ages to learn all about what life was like for the prehistoric creatures.