SUV Hauling Motorcycle Rolls over on I-81

MOOSIC — A rollover crash slowed down drivers on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Sunday afternoon.

State police tell us a driver fell asleep while heading north on I-81 near the Montage Mountain Road exit.

The vehicle, which was carrying a motorcycle on a trailer, hit the guiderail and rolled over.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

Traffic is moving normally again after that crash.