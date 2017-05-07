One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a great set of fishing lures courtesy of our friend Casey Magargle of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company.
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway
-
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
-
Southside Sports Bait & Tackle Product Giveaway
-
West Side Bait & Sporting Goods Product Giveaway
-
Boy Scouts Go Fishing on Frozen Lake in Monroe County
-
Anglers Prepare for Trout Season in the Poconos
-
-
Johnny V Custom Lures Product Giveaway
-
Basic Lures Product Giveaway
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to Snag a Big One
-
Folks Flock to the Great American Outdoor Show
-
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Students Compete in Shark Tank-Style Competition
-
Rally in Scranton to Save Obamacare