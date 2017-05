× Police Investigating Robbery in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Union County in broad daylight.

The robber hit the Short Stop Mart on Route 45 in Mifflinburg around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said he took off in a silver Saturn sedan and was last seen going west on Route 192.

Anyone with information should call police in Union County.