Pennsylvania Gov. Candidate: Viral Video Making Me More Popular

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- The 2018 race for governor of Pennsylvania surged into the spotlight this week.

Republican hopeful and current State Senator Scott Wagner was caught on camera scuffling with a man who was recording a speech at a country club near York.

On Sunday, the state senator was in Lackawanna County, headlining a Republican fundraiser.

Wagner is not apologizing for his actions at all. In fact, he told Newswatch 16 the viral video of him grabbing a camera and refusing to return it may be the best thing that could have happened to him.

Wagner was caught on video confronting a man videotaping a talk near York on Tuesday.

"You take the tripod. I'll take the camera. I'm taking it," Wagner said on the video.

That camera kept rolling as the Republican candidate for governor walked out of the ballroom with it.

"Can I please have my camera back because it is my property?" the owner of the camera said,

The camera's owner, a campaign tracker, recorded what happened next on a cell phone.

"I am bleeding. The state senator just attacked me."

Police were called to the club, but no charges have been filed.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Wagner as he arrived at a hotel near Clarks Summit on Sunday. He was the featured speaker at the Republican Party Spring Lunch.

The candidate did not apologize for his actions.

"I know I am a public figure. I am a senator, but there is a time things get drawn a little too far," said Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York.

In fact, Wagner maintains the controversy is making him more popular.

"I am all over the news channels. I am all over the internet. My Facebook likes and follows have jumped dramatically. I think it seems to be working in my favor."

Wagner tells Newswatch 16 he's prepared to deal with the media attention of a high-profile campaign.

"You are interviewing me today. You are a professional. You have a professional cameraman. I respect your professionalism," he said.

People we spoke with at the fundraiser say they would have handled the situation differently.

John Bradley of Philadelphia is a former candidate for Congress.

"You don't want to look like you are weak, but on the other hand, you don't want to look like you are provoked to anger," Bradley said.

The controversy over who can tape political speeches continues. After some debate, Newswatch 16 was allowed to remain at the private fundraiser, however a representative of the Democratic party was not allowed inside.