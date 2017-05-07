Fundraiser to Help Adults with Disabilities Shine at Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- It's not a prom at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Hall in Pittston, but there is lots of dancing, pictures, and fun.

Instead, people from all over Luzerne County came out to help raise money for Victory Sports, which allows adults with physical and mental disabilities to play one another in things like baseball and basketball.

"It's great to see them do what they can do," said Jim Kennelly of Trucksville. "They show their ability with what they can do and people don't do things for them."

The event was organized by high school juniors as part of Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

"The community needs to fuel its own community, so by having the community coming out and supporting this organization, it helps those around them," said Sarah Baylor.

Luzerne County native Stephanie Jallen is one of those helping fuel those around her in the community. She just got back from the Olympic Training Center in Colorado. She won two bronze medals at the Paralympics in Sochi back in 2014.

"I'm so happy these people get the opportunity to be active, to have friends, to stay outside and enjoy the community and enjoy the area, and to me that's everything," said Jallen.

Bringing people together for a night, before they shine on the diamond for another season.

"We play on different teams but we're good at baseball and we know what to do," said Larry Femea.