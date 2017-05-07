Cub Scouts Compete in Soapbox Derby

DANVILLE — Cub Scouts put their building and driving skills to the test in Montour County.

The annual Cubmobile soapbox derby raced down Mill Street in Danville Sunday afternoon.

Scouts built their soapbox cars with 2×4’s, plywood, and 7-inch wheels.

Cub scouts who took part said they didn’t mind the rainy weather.

“I just wanted to race to have a little fun today. It was cold and wet. It was still pretty fun and fast,” said Robby Trelease of Danville.

The derby was a double elimination competition, meaning any scouts who were eliminated were able to race other eliminated racers.

