Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Friends and family came out to raise funds for "Wishes For Willie--A Fight Against Colon Cancer."

The fundraiser was held for Corporal Jason Williams, who is with the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office and battling colon cancer.

The event was held Sunday at Morgan'Z Pub and Eatery in Scranton and featured food, drinks, and basket raffles.

All of the money raised goes to help pay for Williams' treatments and other financial costs.