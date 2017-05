Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLOCUM TOWNSHIP -- Police took a driver into custody after an early morning crash in Luzerne County.

A car ran off Slocum Road in near Nuangola around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The car slammed into the front porch of a home.

No one inside the home was hurt. The porch had to be propped up.

Police have not said if the driver will be charged.