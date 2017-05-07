× Body Pulled from Susquehanna River in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — Dive teams were called to the Susquehanna River in Williamsport Sunday afternoon after a man’s body was discovered.

Emergency crews were called to the bank of the river in the area of Commerce Park Drive just before 4 p.m. after someone called 911.

Police identified the victim as George Hoover Sr.

According to the Lycoming County coroner, Hoover was camping near the river and may have been washed into the river by rising water while he was asleep. His body was discovered still wrapped up in the tent.

The coroner said there is no evidence of foul play.

Williamsport police and the coroner’s office are still investigating the death.