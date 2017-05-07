× Bike Ride Benefits Habitat for Humanity

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — Cyclists hit the road to help an organization that helps people afford their own home in Luzerne County.

The ninth annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride for Habitat kicked off Sunday morning at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus.

Bicyclists peddled for 35 miles through the Back Mountain area of Luzerne County.

“It means a lot to the whole family that we have something on an annual basis that everybody comes to and pays attention to in remembrance of our father,” said Eric Martin of Trucksville.

Martin was a long-time volunteer for Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity.

He lost his battle with cancer nearly a decade ago at the age of 70.