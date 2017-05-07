We'll hit the Susquehanna River with Hall's Marine representative and owner of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company, Casey Magargle, in search of smallmouth bass. Plus, we'll give you the 4th clue in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.
Bass Fishing with Casey Magargle & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Clue #4
-
Grand Prize Boat Description & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway
-
E.T. Custom Turkey Calls & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #2
-
Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #1
-
Lackawanna Riverfest Advancer & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Clue #5
-
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Clue #6
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Rules
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
-
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
-
-
Southside Sports Bait & Tackle Product Giveaway
-
Wild Brook Trout Fishing with PA’s Wild Trout
-
Boy Scouts Go Fishing on Frozen Lake in Monroe County