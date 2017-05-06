Youth Baseball Game Honoring Local Heroes Rained Out

Posted 6:48 pm, May 6, 2017

SUNBURY -- Members of a baseball league in Northumberland County decided to kick off their season in a special way.

The Sunbury Youth Baseball League decided to mark the start of the season by honoring local heroes such as firefighters, armed service members, police officers, and EMTs.

The game scheduled for Saturday morning even featured a World War II veteran to throw out the first pitch.

"We are blessed here. We have the right to say what we want to say, to do things that other people in other countries don't, and it's because of brave sacrifices that brave men and brave women make in our military," said Randy White of Sunbury.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had different plans for Saturday's game, and it was rained out.

It's been rescheduled for next week in Sunbury.

