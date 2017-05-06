Weather Dampens Kentucky Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The Kentucky Derby just wrapped up a few minutes ago with Always Dreaming winning the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Thousands of horse racing fans in our area gathered at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono to watch the fastest two minutes in sports.

Organizers estimate that around 2,000 to 3,000 people made their way to The Downs to place their bets and watch the Kentucky Derby. While the weather wasn't the best either here or at Churchill Downs, fans said it would take a lot to stop them from enjoying this annual tradition.

The weather kept most fans indoors at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre. Inside, you could see the ornate hats and spring-like dresses as race fans from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania placed their bets ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Some were enjoying the experience for the first time, and then there are those who make this weekend an annual tradition rain or shine. Some even have their own quirks and tips.

"I put two bucks on every horse and hope the long shot comes in so if an 80 to 1 shot comes in, you get your dough back, and you're out of here happy," said Jim Dougher of Scranton.

The next leg of the Triple Crown is the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. That's coming up on May 20.