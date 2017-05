Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A church damaged by storms this week in Williamsport is relocating its Sunday service.

High winds damaged the roof at Bethel A.M.E. Church on Hepburn Street Monday evening and engineers have decided that the building isn't safe.

The pastor said the church will be off limits for at least a month.

Sunday's service will be held at the Freedom House Community Worship Center on Memorial Avenue in Williamsport.