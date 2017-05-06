× Search for Missing Woman in Susquehanna County

BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP — Crews are out in Susquehanna County searching for a missing woman who may have crashed her SUV somewhere near Kingsley.

According to state police, Beth Decker was last heard from late Friday night when she texted her family to let them know she was stuck in her vehicle after swerving to miss a deer and going down an embankment.

Troopers are still searching the area. She is believed to be in a gray 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with info is asked to contact state police in Susquehanna County.