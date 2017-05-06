Justin Vought Prepares for MLB Draft

Wyoming Valley West senior catcher Justin Vought is committed to play baseball at Maryland, but with scouts flocking to the Spartans' practices and games to watch him play, Vought will likely be selected straight out of high school in the upcoming MLB Draft this June.
