Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP -- A fundraiser in one part of Lackawanna County pitted makers of an Italian specialty against one another.

The annual soppressata tasting contest was held at the Meredith Hose Company in Childs on Saturday.

The station hosts the annual tradition where people put their personal signature cured meats to the test.

Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer helped judge the competition.

The hose company says this is its biggest fundraiser of the year.