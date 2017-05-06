Damaged Steeple Finally Removed After Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- With a little pull, the steeple that has been resting on top of St. Martin of Tours Parish since 1990 was removed in Jackson Township near New Milford. Monday’s damaging winds left the steeple in bad shape. Father David Cramer was concerned for the safety of the church and its members.

“It's sad to see it go, but I am glad we didn't have any damage done and nobody got hurt, so we are happy for that,” said Fr. Cramer.

Crews from Scranton were working against the weather but found a window to safely take the steeple down. The cross at the top of the steeple came down first and was handed off to one of the members. The crane then removed the steeple made out of fiberglass and steel weighing about 3,000 pounds.

St. Martin of Tours Parish was first built in 1941. Earlier this week, the steeple could be seen swaying a couple inches from the wind and was sitting on a slant.

“I came out to look and I saw it was just titled and then with talks with Father and other people, we had to take it down,” said Betsy Supancik of Gibson Township.

Victoria Mulligan of Montrose remembers when the steeple was first constructed and wanted to be there as it came down.

“It is a beautiful church and a beautiful area countryside and just to see it coming down is sad this morning but we know with God's grace and the people's help we will be putting up a new one,” said Victoria Mulligan, a pastoral associate.

Mass has been canceled for this week. The church is hoping to rebuild a new steeple by this summer.