WEST PITTSTON -- An annual cherry blossom festival was in full bloom in Luzerne County.

People gathered in West Pittston to celebrate the tradition now in its 46th year.

The festival's parade took place Saturday afternoon.

Vendors set up shop on the riverbank along Susquehanna Avenue.

The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.