Celebrating Free Comic Book Day in Luzerne County

Posted 6:46 pm, May 6, 2017, by

WEST PITTSTON -- All across the country, comic book fans turned out to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Rubber Mallet Comics in West Pittston Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the store was giving away free comic books.

"It gets some of the kids out. It gets them into, like, different characters in the comic book series, so it's all fun all the way around," said Corey Hodgson of Exeter.

The celebration in West Pittston even had two cellists from the Suzuki School of Strings perform comic-book themed pieces for the guests.

