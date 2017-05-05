× Weather Woes Continue

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — Thousands of homes and businesses have lost power again this week

Penelec reports nearly 8,000 customers in Susquehanna County without power following Friday’s rain and wind.

In Bradford County, about 1,400 homes and businesses were in the dark.

In Lycoming County, viewers sent us pictures of trees down. We have received reports of strong wind gusts knocking down trees in Hughesville and Muncy.

There were also more than 1,000 homes and businesses without power in Lycoming County and about 1,500 customers with no electricity in Northumberland County.

