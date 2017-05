Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A paramedic came to the rescue of one prom-goer Friday evening in Lackawanna County.

This photo of paramedic Jared Bryer was shared to Facebook.

His partner snapped the shot after the young man approached their ambulance earlier Friday evening in Dunmore, and said he didn't know how to tie his tie.

Bryer gladly helped the young man out and stuck to his duty to serve the people of Lackawanna County.