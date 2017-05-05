× NEPA Match Day

A 24-hour event is now underway on this Friday through 11:59 p.m. It’s part of the third annual “NEPA Match Day.”

The big fundraising event helps give back to 25 Lackawanna County-based nonprofits that have given our area so much.

Those groups range from the Greenhouse Project in Scranton to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute and much more!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey showcased many of the organizations Friday at the Scranton Cultural Center.

As part of “NEPA Match Day,” there’s even a way to “Double Your Donation” with help from the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The group is providing a dollar for dollar match for the first $1,000 raised by each nonprofit that’s a part of the “NEPA Match Day” collective.

To learn more about the event and donate to any of the 25 “NEPA Match Day” participating nonprofits, click here!