WILKES-BARRE -- A judge sentenced a man to time in state prison for a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Authorities say 46-year-old Ronald Drayton shot a man at the Passion Lounge along Scott Street back in 2015.

Drayton pleaded guilty Friday to carrying a weapon without a license and was sentenced to two to four years behind bars.

He was already serving a 57-month sentence for cocaine trafficking.