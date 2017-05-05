Jay Paterno Elected to Penn State Board of Trustees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE -- Jay Paterno has been elected to the Penn State's Board of Trustees.

Jay Paterno is a former Penn State assistant football coach, and of course, the son of legendary head coach Joe Paterno, who was fired by the school in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Paterno was the top vote-getter in the alumni elections for University Trustee. Alumni vote to fill nine seats, and three are on the ballot each year. Paterno will begin his new position in July. He will join two alumni-elected incumbents, Alice Pope, a St. John's University professor, and former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and State Senate President Pro Tempore Robert Jubelirer.