Horses, Hats and Helping Hands

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is less than 24 hours away.

The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown is dubbed the most exciting two minutes in sports, and it has become quite the party scene for folks around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

One such gathering is a fundraiser Saturday in Lackawanna County. The Voluntary Action Center is hosting the 11th annual Run for the Roses event at the Country Club of Scranton. The Voluntary Action Center is a non-profit organization that connects people and the community with the volunteers, programs and services they need most.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride stopped by the country club to talk to organizers about the event and the best of Derby style.

Vince Maletta, of the Voluntary Action Center, said attendees will enjoy a traditional southern-style barbecue, and of course, mint juleps, the favorite drink of the Kentucky Derby. The race will be broadcast on large-screen TV's during the event. Guests can also participate in silent auctions. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

WNEP is a proud media sponsor of the Run for the Roses.