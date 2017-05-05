× Crayola Wants You to Name the New Blue

EASTON, PA — A few months ago Crayola retired its dandelion color crayon and now, the crayon maker in Easton is now looking for a name for its replacement.

The new crayon is a shade of blue discovered by a chemistry professor at Oregon State University in 2009.

The pigment called YInMn (yin min) is the first blue pigment in 200 years. Crayola says it’s the inspiration for the new crayon color

Now, it needs a name.

Crayola is holding a contest to name the new blue and you can enter your suggestion at their website.