Cold Weather Means Plants Need Extra Care

SCRANTON — Last month was the warmest April on record for our area and now in May, we are going through a stretch of cooler temperatures maybe even cold enough for some frost.

While we can put on a jacket and hat, our plants are not so lucky.

Outside Gerrity’s on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sits a large tent, covering hundreds of different plants. The tent is filled with plants that could make good Mother’s Day gifts.

Larry Denicola makes sure they get some extra care because of the current chilly temperatures.

“We are being careful how we water, not making it too wet and keeping things under cover, but for the most part we are doing pretty well so far.”

People trickled in and out of the tent all afternoon.

Vito Amendolaro tells Newswatch 16 the up and down weather this spring has made more work for him in his own garden.

“I heard 16 say there was a frost and I didn’t want to lose, I got about 60 bean plants in already and they are growing.”

For some plants, putting them in the cold ground may hinder their growth, that’s why a warmer location and better temperatures may help their growth.

Denicola is careful to put certain plants inside a truck or inside Gerrity’s to help them say warm.

He says the cold snap is not a good time to do a lot planting.

“I wouldn’t suggest putting anything in the ground. If it’s already there, you might want to cover it. Be careful with it, anything you buy, hanging baskets, you might want to bring in those nights.”

“Not until the last week in May when the weather is like this. I have strawberries in already but that’s OK,” said Bob Corson.

Denicola says that with a little love and care, the plants in the tent will thrive and make any mom smile.