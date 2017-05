Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Investigators are looking into how flames sparked at a business in Luzerne County.

Officials say a machine caught fire at "Town Business Center" or TBC on the San Souci Parkway near Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

That company sells and fixes copiers.

The building filled with smoke and some equipment was damaged.

That business in Luzerne County hasn't said if it will open on Friday.