Area Teacher Charged After Fleeing Police

OLD FORGE -- A teacher is charged with fleeing police and resisting arrest for an incident last weekend in Lackawanna County.
Police tell Newswatch 16 Ross Merieski of Old Forge was threatening people with a gun and driving an ATV recklessly on South Main Street in Old Forge.
When officers spotted him, they say he led them on a brief chase.
According to the Carbondale Area School District website, Merieski is a chemistry teacher there.
2 comments
i_C_Crazy_people
What IS up with some of the teachers in this state? Sex, drugs, and no-self-control?
JacksInCharge
He just qualified for a high level administrative position in that school district.