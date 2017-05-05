Area Teacher Charged After Fleeing Police

OLD FORGE -- A teacher is charged with fleeing police and resisting arrest for an incident last weekend in Lackawanna County.

Police tell Newswatch 16 Ross Merieski of Old Forge was threatening people with a gun and driving an ATV recklessly on South Main Street in Old Forge.

When officers spotted him, they say he led them on a brief chase.

According to the Carbondale Area School District website, Merieski is a chemistry teacher there.

