Alert Bus Driver Helps Young Girl Who Was Lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A sharp-eyed bus driver in Milwaukee saved the day after spotting a lost child wandering the streets. The entire encounter was captured by cameras on the bus.

Driver Tiffani Lee spotted the girl with two different shoes on and knew something was wrong. She sprung into action to help.

"She was walking by herself and she had on one flip flop and one tennis shoe," said Lee.

The temperature outside was in the 40s and the girl's parents were nowhere to be found.

"She told me she was on her way to the store. I think I interrupted her but needless to say I think she needed help," Lee said.

Lee says it was instincts that kicked in.

"I'm a parent, so I knew no parent would let their children out in that kind of weather," she said.

Lee is seen on video calming the girl as police are called.

"She calmed down because we got to talking about nail polish. She had on pink and I had on Easter purple," said Lee.

An officer was able to find out where the girl came from and she made it home safe and sound.

"She was scared and I was just concerned. I'm happy she got home safely," Lee said.

This year alone, Milwaukee County Transit System workers helped find a missing man, a missing boy and saved an unconscious driver. Lee says seeing videos of her coworkers in those cases prepared her when she spotted the missing little girl.