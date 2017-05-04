In the annual Andy Ashby game at PNC Field, the Wyoming Area baseball team beat Pittston Area 4-1 behind a nine strike out performance from Warriors starting pitcher Josh Kopcza.
Wyoming Area Beats Pittston Area 4-1 in Andy Ashby Game
