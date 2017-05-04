Wyoming Area Beats Pittston Area 4-1 in Andy Ashby Game

Posted 2:46 pm, May 4, 2017, by

In the annual Andy Ashby game at PNC Field, the Wyoming Area baseball team beat Pittston Area 4-1 behind a nine strike out performance from Warriors starting pitcher Josh Kopcza.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s