Wilkes-Barre Area School District Putting Locks on Dumpsters

Posted 7:00 pm, May 4, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- Schools in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District will now make it harder for people to use school dumpsters for their own household trash.

Following a Newswatch 16 investigation, the school district put locks on its dumpsters outside GAR High School and will soon lock them at other schools as well.

This comes after our investigation found that neighbors and school employees avoided paying trash pickup fees by using school dumpsters.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment