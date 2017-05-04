Wilkes-Barre Area School District Putting Locks on Dumpsters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Schools in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District will now make it harder for people to use school dumpsters for their own household trash.

Following a Newswatch 16 investigation, the school district put locks on its dumpsters outside GAR High School and will soon lock them at other schools as well.

This comes after our investigation found that neighbors and school employees avoided paying trash pickup fees by using school dumpsters.