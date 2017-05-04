× Wanted: Lifeguards

Over the past few years, we’ve heard about public pools and swimming areas at lakes not being able to open because of the lack of lifeguards. As it turns out, that need is even greater. So much so, that some places that train lifeguards, including the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore, have had to cancel courses this year because of lack of interest.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by that Y in Lackawanna County on Thursday to talk about the need for lifeguards in our area this summer, the training involved, and what to expect on the job.

According to the American Red Cross, in order to take the certified lifeguard course, students must demonstrate the following skills:

Swim 300 yards continuous swimming (12 lengths of our pool) doing Freestyle or Breaststroke or a combination of both. Students must demonstrate rhythmical breathing with the face in the water. They may wear goggles for this part of the test. Tread water 2 minutes, legs only. hands under armpits. Timed Swim: Perform the following within 1 minute, forty seconds: Start at shallow end standing in pool Swim to deep end, surface dive & retrieve a 10lb weight. Keeping both hands on the weight so that you are using legs only for the remainder of this portion of the test, roll onto back & swim back to shallow end of pool. Place weight on pool deck Climb out of pool without using steps or ladder.

To find a lifeguard training course where you live, the best advice is to contact your local YMCA or City’s Park’s/Recreation Department. You can also enter your zip code to find an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course near you by clicking here!

The Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore has two courses in May. To sign up, contact Diana Dempsey at 570-342-8115 ext. 223 or email ddempsey@greaterscrantonymca.org.

May 17: 4-5pm (Precourse Swim Test)

May 18: 4-9:30pm

May 19: 4-9:30pm

May 25: 4-9:30pm

May 26: 4-9:30pm

May 27: 9am-5pm

May 30: 4-9:30pm

May 31: 4-9:30pm

June 1: 4-9:30pm

Our Review Course for currently certified lifeguards will be:

June 3 & 4: 9am-5pm each day.