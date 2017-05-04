Tree Removal Business Busy After Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP -- Tree removal services in Lycoming County have been working nonstop since the storm Monday night.

A tree onto a roof might be a headache for a homeowner, but to Coleman Lippert with Plocinski Tree Service, it's another day at work.

It's been nonstop for the tree service out of Jersey Shore. Workers pulled two trees off a garage outside of Williamsport Thursday.

Since the storm Monday night, Lippert has been working all over Lycoming County.

"Lots of phone calls, 70 phone calls the first day. Phone keeps ringing, taking care of stuff and trying to get to stuff as fast as we can," Lippert said.

After all those trees are cut down, what happens to the wood? If you live in Montoursville, it could end up in a compost pile.

For the past two days, Nick Laubacher has been helping clear debris from his in-laws' house in Montoursville.

Borough workers tell Newswatch 16 the trees and debris will be recycled and turned into mulch. Borough workers said the mulch is free to anyone in Montoursville.