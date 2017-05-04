× Storm Dislodges Church Steeple

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Plenty of people are still without power as they pick of the pieces from the damage Monday’s storm left behind.

St. Martin of Tours parish in Susquehanna County is still standing after the storm, but is at risk of a lot more damage after its steeple dislodged from high winds.

“If you get a good gust of wind, you can hear it creaking so it’s moving a little bit,” said Fr. David Cramer.

“You could hear the wind moving it and creaking noises, so makes you feel strange,” said pastoral associate Victoria Mulligan.

The steeple sways a couple of inches when you get a good gust of wind and sits on a slant right now.

Scary sight for people at St. Martin of Tours Parish in Susquehanna County. Steeple is leaning and creeking after Monday's storm. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/NZbKHg7zes — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) May 4, 2017

Now, church leaders are waiting for a crane to come and take it off before it takes off on its own.

Plans for this weekend’s first holy communion are up in the air; it’s all a question of when the steeple comes down.

“We’re in a little bit of a race against time and weather here I think,” Cramer added.

“It’s kind of sad to me to see it in destruction like this and to look at old pictures of when it was put up,” Mulligan added.

“We’re hoping they get it fixed so we don’t have to do something drastic with our church,” said Betty Kwader, who first attended the church when she was eight years old.

A crane crew is expected to make its way out to the church Friday to properly remove the steeple. Church leaders are still deciding where to hold first communion and mass this weekend at the church with the steeple off or at one of two neighboring parishes in Great Bend or Susquehanna.