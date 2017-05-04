× Security at Knoebels

RALPHO TOWNSHIP — Security is a big concern when we go to public places, and when folks went to Dorney Park near Allentown for opening weekend they found something new — metal detectors.

But what about Knoebels Amusement Resort? Since the park near Elysburg does not charge admission, metal detectors would most likely be out of the question.

Employees at Knoebels spent the day getting the park ready for this weekend.

People tell Newswatch 16 they’re ready for some fun summer days here. Karen Nye has been coming to Knoebels for a long time.

“My whole life, yeah,” Nye said.

But as many other amusement parks, like Dorney Park near Allentown, opened for the season, there were some new additions that did not come in the form of rides: metal detectors. Which got us thinking, since there are many entrances at Knoebels, how does security work here?

“We are a unique amusement park environment but we still have a robust security program here at Knoebels,” Stacy Ososkie said.

Stacy Ososkie is the spokesperson at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

“While I can’t divulge the specifics because we don’t want to compromise that program, what I can tell you is that there are a number of procedures in place,” Ososkie said.

There are security cameras throughout the park, as well as uniformed and plain-clothes security officers. There are also security precautions that take place when the park is closed.

“Emergency preparedness drills with law enforcement agencies and EMS agencies,” Ososkie said.

The people we spoke with tell Newswatch 16 they feel very safe coming to Knoebels and they appreciate all of the security measures.

“Oh, gosh, yeah. They’ve got good security and good police protection around,” Don Dyer said.

“It’s Knoebels. Yeah, definitely,” Karen Nye said.

Ososkie says that if Knoebels wanted to add metal detectors, it would have to build a fence around the park and have just one entrance point. Right now that’s not something they plan to do.