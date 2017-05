× Robber Flashes Knife, Gets Cash

MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for a robber who held up a gas station in Wyoming County.

troopers say a man showed a knife to the clerk at the Bowman’s Creek Service Station along Route 29 last week and demanded all the cash from the register.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call state police at Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141.