Plans to Begin I-81 Construction Earlier

SCRANTON — As crews worked on the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties on Thursday, PennDOT announced plans to begin work even earlier next week.

Crews are scheduled to move to the northbound lanes between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport exit (178) and Drinker Street exit (186) in Dunmore.

Instead of starting at 7:30 a.m., PennDOT says work will begin at 5 a.m. so crews can wrap up by the evening rush hour.

During that time, Interstate 81 will be down to one lane for a three-mile stretch each day.

The northbound phase of the project is scheduled to run Monday through Thursday for two weeks starting May 8.