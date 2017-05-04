Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr. Captain Dover-Pocono Rivalry Game

Posted 2:44 pm, May 4, 2017

Matt Kenseth was the captain for team Pocono, Martin Truex Jr. was the captain for team Dover, and Coca-Cola Park hosted the annual NASCAR rivalry game before the RailRiders-IronPigs game. Team Pocono won the event with a Go Kart race in a day that featured everything from softball to kickball.

